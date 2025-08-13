Arab Finance: Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque (SAIB) registered 18% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after tax at $16.863 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus $20.546 million, according to the financial indicators.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.51 at the end of June 2025, an annual drop from $0.62.

Net interest income declined by 13% YoY to $64.405 million in H1 2025 from $74.213 million.

