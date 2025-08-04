SALALAH: SEFCO, a food industry firm based in the Salalah Free Zone, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Omani Agricultural Association (Dhofar Branch) to promote sesame cultivation in the Najd area of Dhofar Governorate.

The initiative is part of a wider collaboration involving the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, and the Salalah Free Zone. It aims to link local agricultural output with the food processing industry, aligning with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

As per the agreement, SEFCO will procure the full sesame yield from farmers during the first harvest season, with plans to scale up in future phases. The project presently involves around 35 farmers and spans 600 acres of farmland, with a projected yield of 300 tonnes in its first season. It is expected to reduce reliance on imported sesame, thereby supporting local industries such as tahini and halwa production.

Sesame is highly compatible with the desert environment of Najd and is prized for its versatility across food, cosmetics and traditional medicine, as well as its rich nutritional value.

Dr Ali Tabouk, CEO of Salalah Free Zone, remarked, “Our objective is to stimulate economic growth by enabling meaningful collaborations between investors in the zone and the local community. This initiative underscores our focus on building industries rooted in local resources and fostering sustainable development across Dhofar and Oman.”

The agreement stands as a model of effective public-private partnership, illustrating how government entities, free zones and the private sector can unite to support SMEs, enhance food self-sufficiency and drive long-term national growth.

