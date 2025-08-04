Muscat – The use of smart agriculture technologies is being expanded in Oman to enhance food security and resource sustainability in line with Vision 2040 objectives, according to officials at Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR).

Modern techniques – including hydroponics, smart irrigation systems and drones – are increasingly being adopted across the country, although officials say these are still in the early stages of implementation in the sector and largely focused on research initiatives and private sector investments.

Badriya Saif al Hosni, Head of Smart Agriculture Department in the Directorate General of Agriculture and Livestock Research, said the strategy aims to integrate technology into traditional agricultural systems.

“One of the most prominent features of the ministry’s strategy is digital transformation of services and adoption of modern technologies to increase crop productivity and reduce costs,” she said. “We are also working to empower farmers with smart agriculture tools.”

