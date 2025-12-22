Oman Broadband has signed a cooperation agreement with Bawariq Nizwa Investment Company to implement a joint program for the provision of fiber optic services in the Al-Aqur area in Nizwa. The agreement also includes exploring areas of collaboration in smart solutions, as part of efforts to enhance digital infrastructure and support the digital transformation objectives of the Sultanate of Oman.

The agreement was signed during an official ceremony held in Nizwa, attended by Sheikh Saud bin Saif Al-Maawali, Deputy Wali of Nizwa, members of the Board of Directors of Bawariq Nizwa, the executive management of Oman Broadband, and members of the main committee comprising youth representatives of Nizwa and falaj trustees.

This agreement holds particular significance as it targets the Suq Al-Aqur area, which is considered one of the most vital zones with high commercial and tourism activity. The delivery of fiber optic services is expected to enhance the quality of telecommunications and internet services, support economic activities, and strengthen the area’s readiness to attract investment. The agreement also includes conducting technical studies for the implementation of smart solutions, ensuring efficient coverage and high-quality connectivity within facilities, and creating an integrated digital environment that meets future requirements.

Eng. Nasser bin Mubarak Al-Hinai, Vice President for Commercial and Strategic Affairs at Oman Broadband Company, said, “This agreement reflects the company’s commitment to expanding the fiber optic network in economically significant locations. We are working to provide advanced digital infrastructure in the Suq Al-Aqur area, alongside studying smart solutions that contribute to improving user experience.”

Salim bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Abadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bawariq Nizwa, said, ”Through this agreement, we are keen to contribute to the development of Suq Al-Aqur area and enhance its economic and commercial potential by providing modern telecommunications infrastructure and studying the implementation of smart solutions that improve service quality and create an integrated environment that supports sustainable development in Nizwa."

