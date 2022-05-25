Bahrain - A new roadmap for Parliament has been drawn up, featuring drastic cuts to spending, increased use of artificial intelligence and modern technology, and solar energy to power the buildings fully.

Under the 2022-2026 strategy, debates in the house would be automatically transcribed into text and stored, revealed Parliament secretary-general Rashid Bunajma during a Press conference at the National Assembly complex in Gudaibiya yesterday.

“The money saved during the two pandemic years – when foreign trips were suspended for MPs, Parliament officials and employees – has been directed towards purchasing high-tech equipment and advanced computer programmes to facilitate online attendance and voting,” he said.

Parliament’s annual budget of around BD10 million covers the salaries of MPs, officials and employees along with purchases of equipment and stationery.

“In addition, a custom-made system for records was built under which debates will be automatically transcribed into text.

“However, a specialised consultancy firm is helping us with the problem of recognising Bahraini dialect and accent during transcription.“But the new method is freeing up employees who can be directed to other essential tasks.”

As for this year’s foreign trips, Mr Bunajma said the spending has not exceeded allocated budgets.

“During the four-year term from December 2018, we had 155 National Assembly and 74 parliamentary GCC, regional and international participations, while 30 foreign delegations visited Bahrain.

“The expenses of National Assembly delegations are shouldered by Parliament and the Shura Council, while MP-led delegations are taken care of by us.”

Meanwhile, he said that Bahrain was gearing up to host the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s General Assembly in March next year.He also pointed out that the latest National Audit Office report does not mention a single financial or administrative violation in Parliament.

As for staffing, 52 Bahrainis were employed since December 2018 through Tamkeen, which covered their cost, 87 government employees were borrowed from ministries and government bodies through the Civil Service Commission covering their wages, while two were sent on loan from Parliament to work in the government.

“Thirty-three Parliament employees opted for early voluntary retirement.”Mr Bunajma said that cash payments have been stopped permanently with electronic transfers being the only way.“We are 90 per cent paper-free and soon will fully stop accepting any paper copies from others,” he said.

“Work will soon start on changing paper archives from 2002 to date, and a company will be hired to help us with that.“Instead of having two Parliamentary libraries, there will be only one, under the Shura Council.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bunajma explained that currently 25pc of Parliament’s buildings were run on solar power.“The plan in four years is to hopefully go full green energy with solar panels installed on old buildings with us now just having the panels on new buildings,” he said.“The national power grid would in future be just a backup to whatever electricity problems we may face.”

He added that the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry had presented a blueprint for the new National Assembly Complex in Al Fateh District, but some changes are being sought.

Urging people not to exaggerate issues, Mr Bunajma said the Speaker’s gavel had been found and put back on the table.It was reported missing by Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh and an investigation was conducted and the gavel found and returned.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).