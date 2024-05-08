Social media
Qatar's Shura Council participates in parliamentary symposium in Rome

The Shura Council took part in a symposium organized by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 8, 2024
The Shura Council took part in a symposium organized by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, in collaboration with the Italian Parliament, as part of the activities of the NATO's Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group (GSM).

Their Excellencies Shura Council Members Badi bin Ali Al Badi, Ahmed bin Ebrahim Al Malki, and Ahmed bin Sultan Al Aseeri represented the Council in the symposium, which was held in the Italian capital of Rome.

The event came within the framework of efforts to enhance international cooperation and coordination in confronting security challenges and boosting regional and international stability.
