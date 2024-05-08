His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has said regional and global developments highlight the importance of initiatives aimed at strengthening international partnerships to address challenges and bolster global security and peace.He was speaking while receiving the outgoing International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) executive director Middle East Lieutenant General (Retd) Sir Tom Beckett at Gudaibiya Palace.

During the meeting, HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister was introduced to Air Marshal (Retd) Martin Sampson, the newly-appointed executive director.HRH Prince Salman commended the efforts of Lt Gen (Retd) Sir Tom throughout his tenure. He also congratulated the new executive director and wished him success in his new role.He stressed Bahrain’s long and fruitful co-operation with the IISS, and the ongoing efforts to organise the Manama Dialogue for more than 19 years in particular, which has grown into an important and reputable regional and international forum.He underscored the pivotal role of IISS in providing the necessary elements to support strategies that enhance regional and global security and stability.

For their part, Lt Gen (Retd) Sir Tom and Air Marshal (Retd) Sampson expressed their gratitude to HRH Prince Salman for his unwavering commitment to strengthening co-operation between Bahrain and IISS, as well as his continued support of the Manama Dialogue since its inception.Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki also attended the meeting.

