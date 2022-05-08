The Residence Affairs Department stated that family visit visas for expats will open from today (8th May 2022) after a period of more than 2 yrs of closure due to the pandemic crisis.

With the recent decision by the Council of Ministers before Eid which cancelled all restrictions related to Corona, the residence affairs department will receive requests for family visit visas for expats, reports Al Rai. To acquire visas previous conditions such as Nationality, Salary cap, Security checks etc will be followed.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).