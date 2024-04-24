The Ambassador of the European Union to Kuwait Anne Koestinen affirmed that exempting Kuwaitis from the Schengen visa requirement is one of her priorities during her tenure as the European Union Ambassador to the State of Kuwait. In a press statement issued yesterday, she said, “Kuwaitis have been enjoying a very preferential visa policy since September 2023 when the European Commission adopted specific rules and provisions related to the issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas to Kuwaitis.

“This allowed the issuance of visas valid for five years to all qualified applicants, including those applying for a Schengen visa for the first time. This is the longest possible period of validity for a Schengen visa.

“If the visa’s validity exceeds the validity of the passport, the visa will be issued with a validity period that ends three months before the expiry of the passport.

“Travelers who use a Schengen visa can stay for 90 days within the Schengen area, which consists of 29 countries, during any period of 180 days.” Given the approaching summer vacation season and the increase in the number of visa applicants, the ambassador said she encourages all those planning to visit the Schengen countries to apply for a visa early, as this can be done at least six months prior to the date of travel. Ambassador Koestinen called on all those wishing to apply for a Schengen visa to follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the consular offices of the member states of the European Union that they intend to visit.

She said, “I hope that the European Parliament will look positively at the proposal to exempt Kuwaiti citizens from the Schengen visa requirement. The exemption from the Schengen visa requirement constitutes an important step in facilitating communication between people and enhancing political and economic relations, research, and educational and cultural exchange”

