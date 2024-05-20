The South African Ambassador to Kuwait HE Dr. Manelisi Genge, highlighted the burgeoning tourism sector in his country, noting a significant uptick in travelers from the Middle East, including Kuwait, reports Al-Jarida daily. In 2023 alone, he said, South Africa welcomed 54,339 travelers from the region, marking a remarkable 33.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Speaking at a celebration organized by the Contemporary Art Platform in collaboration with the South African Embassy, under the title ‘We Welcome You to Beautiful South Africa’, Genge underscored the growing popularity of South Africa among Kuwaiti and expatriate travelers. He noted that the number of tourists from Kuwait to South Africa reached 1,477 in 2023, refl ecting the rising demand for South Africa as a preferred destination. The South African envoy emphasized the embassy’s commitment to facilitating visa applications for travelers from Kuwait, highlighting that Kuwaiti citizens are exempt from visa fees. He also highlighted South Africa’s distinction as a unique tourist destination renowned for its medical tourism and internationally accredited hospitals, offering a wide range of world-class treatments, including advanced surgical procedures and cosmetic enhancements at competitive prices.

Moreover, South Africa attracts many tourists seeking comprehensive therapeutic experiences, with opportunities to recuperate in serene environments. The country boasts health retreats in top-notch resorts, traditional treatment centers, and wellness spas. Amer Henedy, the founder of the Contemporary Art Platform (CAP), echoed the sentiments of the South African ambassador, praising South Africa as a vibrant cultural, commercial, and industrial hub. He emphasized the country’s breathtaking natural beauty, urging travelers to explore its diverse offerings.

