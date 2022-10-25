DUBAI - Dubai Chambers earlier today hosted the inaugural edition of the Engage Forum, which involved its various advisory councils in shaping new initiatives that can support the implementation of the organisation’s strategic plans and decision-making process in line with Dubai’s new economic vision.

The forum, attended by over 100 business leaders representing a wide range of economic sectors, provided an ideal platform for knowledge sharing, constructive public-private sector dialogue and brainstorming, as participants generated tangible ideas and solutions to address market challenges and drive sustainable economic growth.

High-level speakers and participants included Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Helal Saeed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Ufku Akaltan, President for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa for UPS, as well as members of Dubai Chambers’ boards of directors and advisory councils.

The forum was developed as a platform to steer public-private sector dialogue and cooperation towards the strategic priorities of Dubai Chambers and Dubai’s economic ambitions and expand the role of Dubai Chambers Advisory Board members in supporting the organisation’s advocacy agenda and decision-making process.

Held under the theme Global Economic Shifts – Trends and Implications for Local, International, and Digital Businesses, the Forum provided an interactive platform where industry leaders presented their ideas and solutions to support economic growth and enhance ease of doing business in Dubai.



A roundtable discussion led by Dubai Chamber of Commerce addressed a wide variety of topics, including the sustainability of family businesses, the role of advisory councils in advancing advocacy agendas and recommendations on how Dubai Chambers can help businesses enhance the customer experience.

Meanwhile, the advisory council of Dubai International Chamber discussed matters that should be prioritised for the industrial and services sectors, new ways to support manufacturing companies and expand their access to new markets, the role of talent attraction and Emiratisation in strategic priorities, business opportunities and challenges related to environment and climate change in light of COP28.

In addition, the roundtable for Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy looked at the type of talent that Dubai-based companies should be targeting, how the private sector can strengthen the emirate’s value proposition to attract the brightest minds globally, and how businesses can capitalise on new consumer trends and opportunities emerging in the era of Web3 and the metaverse.

Addressing participations in his opening remarks, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, said, “Dubai Chambers has been building bridges amongst multiple business sectors and stakeholders in the emirate to foster public-private strategic partnerships that drive sustainable economic growth in Dubai – a goal we can achieve when we offer support, guidance, and advice to the emirate’s business community.”

“We are organising the ‘Engage Forum’ as an interactive platform to enhance communication and partnership between us and the private companies represented in the Advisory Councils, allowing us to work together to leverage our strategic priorities at Dubai Chambers to improve the business environment in the emirate, and attract foreign business and investment into Dubai, lead Chamber members to further expansion in foreign markets, grow Dubai’s digital economy, and enhance efficiency across the legislative and regulatory ecosystem,” Al Ghurair added.

He revealed that Dubai Chamber of Commerce registered record membership growth of 15 percent year-on-year in October 2022 as the total number of member companies exceeded 324,000. He described 2022 as a “transformative year” for Dubai Chambers, marked by major structural changes and a refocusing of strategic priorities, objectives and KPIs with the aim of accelerate progress towards boosting economic growth and competitiveness in line with the goals outlined under Dubai’s new vision.

Al Ghurair elaborated on new functions of Dubai Chambers, including a sector dedicated to supporting Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy with their business advocacy efforts and activities, in addition to a department that has been tasked with enhancing the customer experience across all touchpoints.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently launched a first-of-its-kind program designed to provide specialised training to business groups with the aim of boosting their competitiveness and economic contribution, he revealed, adding that it had also expanded the representation of business groups to cover 100 sectors.

In addition, he revealed that the Chamber would launch the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses before the end of this year as part of its efforts to ensure their sustainability and mobilise these companies to make a bigger contribution to the emirate’s economy.

concluded by highlighting the Dubai Chambers’ newly adopted three-year communication strategy and restructure which would streamline communication channels and stakeholder engagement initiatives to support and amplify Dubai Chambers’ efforts in driving the emirate’s economic growth, locally, regionally, and internationally.

For his part, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi addressed the Forum said in a video message that Dubai continues to attract investments for new ventures and projects that are helping to accelerate the UAE’s economic development and growth.

“The UAE is going through a phase of tremendous transformation. “We have launched a bold new economic agenda based on the foundation of knowledge, innovation, technology, and talent. Through our new economic strategy, we have implemented a series of policies, programmes and initiatives that are creating new opportunities for the private sector at home and around the world. International trade is at the heart of the UAE’s new economic vision, and we have signed comprehensive economic partnerships agreements with key alliances around the globe,” Al Zeyoudi said.

“The implementation and the success of these economic initiatives will require close coordination and collaboration between the UAE’s local and federal governments, in addition to enhancing the ongoing engagement with the UAE private sector. Dubai Chambers has an important role to play in enhancing this partnership and engaging the private sector in the decision-making process,” the minister concluded.

Presentations at the forum highlighted the key achievements and activities of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, shedding light on their respective accomplishments this year, as well as their future plans and development strategies.

The agenda also included roundtable discussions with members of Advisory Councils in each Chamber, as well as a special address from Ufku Akaltan, UPS president for Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa (ISMEA) district, about the role of the logistics services sector in strengthening the competitive economy.

Topics of discussion for the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy revolved around the type of talent that Dubai-based digital companies should be targeting; how to enhance the business environment in Dubai so that companies can thrive and grow into attractive and sustainable market leaders; and finally, the importance of the metaverse and digital assets in creating new opportunities for business sectors.

Meanwhile, the discussions for the Dubai Chamber of Commerce focused on the sustainability of family businesses and the Chamber’s role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large companies, to enhance their agility and growth. Discussions also covered the role that Advisory Councils play in supporting the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and its agenda of business-friendly legislations and policies.

Finally, Dubai International Chamber hosted discussions regarding the sustainable economy and its role in driving growth, seizing opportunities, and overcoming challenges related to environment and climate change in light of COP28. Discussions also explored the importance of attracting skilled workers and setting new strategies to support economic growth and the UAE’s top priorities.