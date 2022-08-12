UAE - Several internships, sustainability programmes and other empowerment campaigns have been launched in Dubai to celebrate International Youth Day.

The leadership at Century Financial has placed education towards youth empowerment high on its agenda by announcing three regional campaigns, including a Differential Internship Programme, said the company on August 12.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, hailed Emirati youth as the country's protectors as the world celebrates International Youth Day on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed shared a Twitter video celebrating Emirati youth's achievements in various fields. He said: "The youth of the Emirates is the fuel for our renaissance... The youth of the Emirates is the guarantee of our future... The youth of the Emirates are the protectors of our home... Whoever bets on others is a loser... and whoever is firm with them is the winner."

Meanwhile, Laszlo Svinger, vice president and managing director at 3M Middle East and Africa (MEA), said, "Today's youth have a strong trust in science and its critical role in their future to drive long-term social impact, particularly when it comes to addressing the current climate crisis and challenges in STEM equity."

Svinger, added, "As a science-based company, we are investing in science and technology to help solve some of the world's toughest challenges and truly reimagine the future – one that safeguards the needs of generations to come."

"This year's theme for International Youth Day aptly reiterates the need for both the younger and the older generations to work collaboratively for a more sustainable future for all. With more and more younger people interested in pursuing STEM careers, ensuring they are equipped with the right skillset, including digital skills, will be the key to a stronger future for them," he added.

Here are some campaigns the youth in the country can participate in:

Differential Internship Programme

This program provides young company interns exposure to the multiple aspects of Century Financial's business. This is their time to explore different areas of interest by learning about various sectors and then opt for an appropriate career.

EducateNow Sustainability workshops

This will be conducted from September 2022 onwards across 30 Universities within the UAE and will help create awareness on how educational institutions can align with Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and benchmark themselves to best sustainability practices.

The 'Free-Clutter' Friday programme

Conducted on International Youth Day, the programme encourages community participation in the recycling campaign 'OROC' led by Emirates Environmental Group. Century Financial Employees are encouraged to post a photo of their contribution towards recycling as part of the 'Free-Clutter' campaign.

UAE residents can also be involved in the campaign by sharing a photo of their contribution on social media.

