The British Council is partnering with Sabis Network schools in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar to offer IELTS tests for its students.

Through this partnership, students enrolled in Sabis schools will benefit from additional learner support on the English proficiency test, the ability to sit for the test in a familiar location, and easy access to the registration process.

"For students planning to apply to university, IELTS is considered the preferred test of English for academic study and is recognised and accepted by 11,000 institutions around the world and has a high in-country recognition for domestic studies too.

Important step

“We will create access to the world’s leading English proficiency test and related learner support for the students who register to take the exam. The IELTS test is one of the prerequisites for international opportunities in higher education and career progression. With the opening of the new test venues, students at the schools will have more convenience in terms of easy accessibility and a simplified registration process.

"The partnership is an important step that reflects the British Council's commitment to continue supporting educational institutions in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar,” said Deep Adhikari, Director Examinations Gulf South Cluster, British Council.

Sabis Vice President Victor Saad commented: “For over 135 years, our network of college-preparatory schools has been dedicated to providing students with a top-quality education that prepares them for admission to colleges and universities of their choice. This new partnership with the British Council further solidifies our commitment to our students and to offering them all that they need to succeed.”

Sabis schools offering IELTS tests

Abu Dhabi: The International School of Choueifat – Abu Dhabi, The International School of Choueifat - Khalifa City, Sabis International School -Yas Island, Sabis International School – Ruwais, The International School of Choueifat – Al Ain;

Dubai: The International School of Choueifat-Dubai, The International School of Choueifat – DIP;

Sharjah: The International School of Choueifat – Sharjah, Sabis International School – Al Jada;

Northern Emirates: The International School of Choueifat – Ajman, The International School of Choueifat – UAQ, The International School of Choueifat – Ras Al Khaimah;

Qatar: The International School of Choueifat – Doha;

Bahrain: The International School of Choueifat – Manama; and

Oman: The International School of Choueifat – Muscat.

IELTS is the only English language test that is accepted by all the key immigration authorities and recognised by higher education institutions across the globe including in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK. Through IELTS, the British Council is opening a door to these life-changing opportunities for millions of aspiring people around the world.-- TradeArabia News Service

