Abu Dhabi: The Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) explored opportunities for cooperation in the fields of higher education, scientific research, innovation and vocational training.

The two sides also discussed an array of topics related to the development of the educational system. They also reviewed the best educational and research practices as well as ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and hold joint activities, most notably the establishment of the Oman-UAE Knowledge Dialogue Forum to align higher education institutions in both countries.

This took place during a meeting between Dr. Rahma Ibrahim Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation with Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Education, during her visit to the UAE.

The two-day visit aims at discussing possible areas of cooperation between the two countries and exploring future opportunities in the sectors of higher education, scientific research, innovation and vocational training.

