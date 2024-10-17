Muscat – Signbook Company has launched an initiative called ‘Skill and Sign’ aimed at empowering individuals with hearing disabilities in collaboration with Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

The initiative is a new YouTube channel featuring educational videos designed to enhance their life, as well as their artistic and technical skills.

Sultan bin Nasser al Amri, CEO of Signbook, said that the initiative seeks to boost both professional and personal development for individuals with hearing impairment, improving their prospects in the job market or providing alternative sources of income.

The initiative also aims to raise community awareness about the importance of integrating hearing-impaired individuals into social and professional environments. It supports innovation and creativity in technology and entrepreneurship.

Amri noted that approximately 8,000 beneficiaries are expected to gain skills across eight fields, facilitated by eight trainers and interpreters.

“At Signbook, we believe technology should empower people and simplify their lives. Our mission is to make knowledge accessible to all, without barriers,” he stated.

The initiative not only focuses on skill development but also aims to foster innovation among the hearing impaired, both locally and internationally. It addresses the gap in access to educational digital content by incorporating sign language translation and content produced by skilled individuals with hearing disabilities.

Video content will be released on a monthly basis on the channel. It will adapt based on audience feedback and has plans to expand the range of topics over time.

Amri highlighted Signbook’s recent achievements, including winning the Youth Excellence Award in the digital economy category in 2023. The Signbook app offers various services, such as a visual call centre for hearing-impaired users and a platform for news translated into sign language. The company is also focused on improving digital access by tailoring websites for institutions to meet the needs of hearing-impaired individuals.

Looking ahead, he hopes for greater integration with international organisations, expansion, investment in research and development, and the launch of educational programmes that address the needs of all age groups and topics relevant to the hearing-impaired community.

He extended his gratitude to Petrogas, the main sponsor of Skill and Sign, for its support.

