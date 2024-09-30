Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education has announced the suspension of in-person classes and a shift to remote learning in the governorates of South Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah, effective the evening of September 29.

This decision follows alerts from the National Early Warning Center regarding the likelihood of heavy rainfall and potential flash floods across the region.

The impact of an upper trough of low pressure has already begun, with the Oman Met Office warning of intensified cumulonimbus cloud activity and thunderstorms. The main focus of the weather system is currently over the Al Hajar Mountains, with areas such as Wadi Bani Kharous in Wilayat Al Awabi and Wadi Bani Ghafir in South Al Batinah already experiencing wadi flow. Additional flash floods are anticipated in these and surrounding regions.

According to the Oman Met Office, rain is expected to continue, with the heaviest downpours forecast for this evening and into Monday. Weather activity has been noted in several areas, including Al Mudhaibi, Al Hamra, Rustaq, Ibri, Dhank, Yanqul, and Al Buraimi. Scattered showers were also reported in the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman and the Dhofar Governorate.

Residents in affected areas are urged to exercise caution as more intense weather conditions are expected in the coming hours.

