Arab Finance: China-based Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipe Company signed four contracts worth a combined $47 million for major projects in Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, and Jordan, according to a statement.

Waleid Gamal El-Dein, the Chairman of Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), witnessed the signing ceremony, commenting that these projects back industry localization and Egyptian exports abroad.

The recently inked deals brings the Chinese company's total signed contracts in Egypt to five, with a total investment cost reaching $86 million. This includes the $39 million contract signed on May 13th for a project in Saudi Arabia.

The four signed deals covers Xinxing penning a contract with Quality Technical Supplies Co.W.L.L for the PAHW project in Kuwait. This project has a production capacity of 7,800 tons of ductile pipes at a value of $8.5 million.

The second deal was signed with Iraqi company Wealth and Prosperity International for water station project in Baghdad, with a cost of $20 million.

The third deal, worth $6.5 million, was signed between Xinxing and Lemex International AG, with a production capacity of up to 6,000 tons of ductile pipes for SONEDE project in Tunisia.

Jordan-based Victoria Trading & Projects Company signed the fourth deal for one of its projects in Bani Kinanah district, Irbid. The deal’s value stands at $12 million, with a production capacity of 1,100 tons.

