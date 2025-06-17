Arab Finance: Raya Holding for Financial Investments’ ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved the distribution of cash dividends valued at EGP 0.4 per share for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The company’s consolidated net profits after minority interest jumped by 12% to EGP 370.221 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 330.954 million in Q1 2024.

As for the standalone business, Raya Holding turned profitable at EGP 1.056 billion in the first three months of 2025, against net losses of EGP 173.387 million a year earlier.