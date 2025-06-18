Arab Finance: The standalone net losses of Atlas for Investment and Food Industries (AIFI) dropped by 14.13% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.668 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

In Q1 2024, the company's net losses stood at EGP 1.943 million.

Non-consolidated loss per share was kept unchanged at EGP 0.003 in the first three months of 2025.

Established in October 1997, Atlas focuses on real estate, farm development, and agricultural processing. It is also a parent for four companies, namely: Atlas Siwa, Atlas Food, Atlas Farms, and Atlas Real Estate.