Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) has decided to implement an intensive maintenance plan to improve operating conditions, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the decision to the war in the Middle East and its impact on natural gas supplies to the factories.

MOPCO will announce any material updates in due time to adhere to the disclosure rules for listed companies in the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the company’s net profits after tax fell by 63% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.813 billion from EGP 7.648 billion.

