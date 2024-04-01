Muscat – Dhofar will soon get a new medical college with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation issuing a ministerial decision in this regard.

H E Dr Rahma Ibrahim al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, has issued Ministerial Decision 19/2024, amending certain provisions of Ministerial Decision 5/2004 on the establishment of Dhofar University.

According to the new decision, Dhofar University will include various colleges – College of Commerce and Business Administration, College of Arts and Applied Sciences, College of Law and the latest proposed College of Medicine and Scientific Research Centre, with plans awaiting ministerial approval.

The upcoming College of Medicine at Dhofar University will be a pioneering institution in the governorate, with its core mission to enhance national health competencies.

In 2023, the Ministry of Health and Dhofar University entered into a partnership to facilitate training for College of Medicine students at Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah and Nizwa Hospital. The agreement’s objectives include licensing medical faculty, ensuring a conducive training environment, streamlining a rigorous training regimen in compliance with set guidelines, and involving students in quality-boosting health service research.

Ministerial Decision 19/2024 was issued on March 26. ﻿

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).