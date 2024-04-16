Muscat: Due to the weather condition, classes will continue to be temporarily suspended and transferred to distance learning in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman except for the Governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Oman News Agency (ONA), reported that the suspension of work in schools and the transfer of distance learning in all public, private and foreign schools in all governorates, except for the Governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta, will continue until tomorrow, Wednesday, due to the atmosphere in the Sultanate of Oman continuing to be affected by a depression.

