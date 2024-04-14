Muscat: Due to current weather conditions, studies in private higher education institutions and vocational colleges will be shifted to the distance learning system on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Oman News Agency (ONA), said in a statement: "Study in private higher education institutions and vocational colleges supervised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation will be transferred to the distance education system tomorrow. Institutions have the right to decide whether or not to resume regular classes during the period of the weather’s impact."

