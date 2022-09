CAIRO - Bahrain's non-oil gross domestic product posted 9% growth in the second quarter of 2022, state news agency BNA reported on Monday, citing the cabinet.

Bahrain's GDP, including oil, grew 6.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, posting the biggest annual increase since 2011, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)