More than 4.9 million vehicles crossed King Fahad Causeway in 2021.

This means one vehicle crossed the strategic artery between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia every 20 minutes, according to figures released by the King Fahad Causeway General Authority.

The authority has so far launched a number of payment procedures as part of efforts to streamline measures and facilitate movement of vehicles at entry gates.

Holders of Saudi bank cards can use the touchless payment feature at the fee gates on the Bahraini side.

Bahraini bank card holders can also use the payment feature on the Saudi side, which only takes a record time of up to three seconds.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).