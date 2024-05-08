Riyadh: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and Red Sea Global (RSG), announced a strategic partnership to streamline travel experiences for RSG and its affiliates.

The agreement was signed by Saudia chief commercial officer Arved Von Zur Muehlen and RSG Group chief administrative officer Ahmad Darwish during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) held at the Dubai World Trade Center. The partnership will enable the employees of the Red Sea Global and its affiliates to have access to exclusive upfront discounts and special corporate rates on business and guest class on Saudia across its extensive network.

"We are excited to collaborate with Red Sea Global and offer them seamless travel solutions to connect with international partners and talent," Saudia's Von Zur Muehlen said. "This partnership reflects Saudia's unwavering commitment to supporting the Kingdom's economic objectives and positioning it as a global tourism hub".

"Our partnership with Saudia goes beyond travel logistics," RSG Group's Darwish said. "It facilitates the smooth movement of personnel and fosters stronger ties with international stakeholders, accelerating our journey towards leading the world into a more sustainable future characterized by responsible development."