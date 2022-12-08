ABU DHABI - Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), yesterday met with Tran Quang Phuong, Vice Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly, in his office at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Al Rahoumi stressed the meeting’s importance in strengthening the cooperation and friendship between the two sides and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in joint parliament cooperation.

He also highlighted the importance of establishing a parliamentary friendship committee with the Vietnamese National Assembly, to set a framework and action plan for parliamentary visits and meetings to promote mutual parliamentary dialogue.

Tran Quang Phuong expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people on the occasion of the 51st National Day, lauding the development, progress and prosperity witnessed by the country.

He also commended the ongoing relations between the UAE and Vietnam and stressed the importance of exchanging visits and parliamentary expertise, as well as coordinating on issues of mutual concern, supported by the signing of MoUs and the establishment of a friendship committee.

He noted that the UAE is a key trade partner of Vietnam, and the value of their trade exchange in 2021 totalled some US$5.5 billion.