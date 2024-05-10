The Ambassador of Malta to Kuwait, HE George Saeed Zammit, highlighted the abundant opportunities to enhance trade, cultural, and sports exchanges between Malta and Kuwait, reports Al-Jarida daily. Speaking on the sidelines of a celebration marking the twentieth anniversary of Malta’s accession to the European Union, Zammit emphasized the growing interest from Kuwait in strengthening bilateral relations. He revealed that discussions are underway with Kuwaiti authorities to establish a direct airline between the two countries, which would facilitate travel and further boost relations.

Currently, there is significant demand from Kuwaitis to visit Malta, driven by its picturesque beaches and historic landmarks. Zammit noted the presence of around 100 Kuwaiti students studying at Maltese universities in various fields such as general medicine, dentistry, and engineering. A delegation from the University of Malta is expected to visit Kuwait soon to introduce the educational opportunities available to Kuwaiti students.

Highlighting the warm hospitality of the Maltese people, Zammit invited Kuwaitis to visit Malta during the summer to experience its attractions firsthand. Reflecting on Malta’s two decades of EU membership, Zammit described it as a transformative period that has contributed to Malta’s economic growth, development, and prosperity. EU membership has expanded opportunities for trade, investment, and cooperation, enhancing economic stability and offering numerous benefits to Maltese citizens.

