The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq departed the Sultanate Monday heading to Kuwait on a two-day state visit.

During the visit, Sultan Haitham will meet with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said Omani news agency.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's state visit to Kuwait is reflective of the strength of ties between Kuwait and Oman, the two countries share a mutual vision concerning issues of joint GCC cooperation as well as matters of regional and international importance.

