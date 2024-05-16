The Kuwait Arts Association and the Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait co-organized an art exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries.

The opening ceremony of the three-day event on Wednesday gathered dozens of diplomats based in Kuwait, and chairman and members of the Association.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ceremony, Bangladesh Ambassador Md Ashikuzzaman lauded as distinguished the relationship between his country and the State of Kuwait.

The friendly relations between both countries are based on mutual respect, he said, commending the role of Kuwait Arts Association in cementing the cultural relations.

The exhibition showcases nearly 100 paintings that reflect the heritage and culture of the Kuwaiti and Bangladeshi peoples.

