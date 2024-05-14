Oman and Kuwait signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors during His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s state visit to Kuwait on Monday.

These agreements span direct investment, metrology activities, and diplomatic studies and training, besides a strategic MoU between Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA).

The foreign ministries of both countries agreed to collaborate in the fields of diplomatic studies and training. This MoU is designed to foster cooperation; develop modern training methods for specialists in foreign policy, international relations and political science; and facilitate exchange of documents, studies and experiences on topics of mutual interest.

Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) signed two MoUs with its Kuwaiti counterparts. The first agreement with Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority sets a framework for cooperation in direct investments, enhancing knowledge and experience exchange. The second agreement with Kuwait Public Authority for Industry is focused on standardisation, quality control, and conformity assessment activities to enhance quality of non-food industrial products and services exchanged between the two nations.

OIA’s MoU with KIA outlines a framework for cooperation and coordination in joint investments, exploring future investment opportunities, and establishment of a joint investment fund focused on sectors such as energy, utilities, infrastructure, communications, transportation and logistics.

The Omani delegation, led by Abdulsalam Mohammed al Murshidi, President of OIA, and Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, signed these agreements alongside Ibtisam Ahmed al Farooji, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion in MoCIIP, and Dr Saleh Amer al Kharousi, Oman’s Ambassador to Kuwait.

The agreements mark a milestone in Oman-Kuwait relations, setting a foundation for enhanced cooperation and mutual growth aligning with both countries’ broader strategic interests in the region.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

