Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and newly appointed Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Bader Abdulati discussed on Thursday the historic ties linking their two countries and ways to enhance them on all levels.

This came in a phone conversation between the two officials, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Al-Yahya congratulated Abdulati on assuming office, wishing him the best during his tenure.

The two officials also touched on the latest regional and international developments and exchange views on mutual issues.

