Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Samih Hayat discussed Wednesday bilateral cooperation with Singaporean Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Maliki Osman.

A statement by Kuwait Embassy in Singapore stated that a meeting was held after the first round of bilateral consultations at the level of senior officials in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

Ambassador Hayat conveyed greetings of Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and his aspiration for the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, to Kuwait next year, the statement added.

Ways to strengthen and develop relations in all areas and issues of common interest were also reviewed in the meeting, in addition to developments at regional and international levels, it said.

The meeting was also attended by Kuwaiti Ambassador to Singapore Ahmad Abdulrahman Al-Shuraim. (end) aab.sam

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).