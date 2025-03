Doha: The State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Thailand have signed an agreement to exempt holders of diplomatic, official, and special passports from visa requirements.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, HE Maris Sangiampongsa.

