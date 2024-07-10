LONDON -- The State of Kuwait and the UK King's Foundation signed an agreement on multi-sectoral cooperation in the framework of the 125 anniversary of Kuwait-UK partnership.

The document was inked at the Kuwait Embassy in London on Tuesday by Kuwait Ambassador to the United Kingdom Bader Al-Awadhi and Executive Director of the Foundation Colin Mackenzie-Blackman in the presence of Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Sadeq Marafi, UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis and Chairperson of AlSadu Society Sheikha Bibi Al-Du'aij Al-Sabah.

Under the deal, both sides will cooperate in producing Tartan - a traditional Scottish woolen cloth, and initiating two horticultural installations for the Highgrove House - the private residence of King Charles III and Queen Camilla near Tetbury in Gloucestershire.

The two installations aim to educate visitors of the gardens of the Highgrove, which are open for the public between March and October, on horticultural cooperation between both countries.

The deal provides for experience sharing between both sides in horticulture, agriculture and food security for three years, Ambassador Al-Awadhi told KUNA following the signing ceremony.

"The deal reflects the historical relationship between the State of Kuwait and the United Kingdom," he said, noting that the deal will give momentum to cultural exchanges.

On his part, Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister Marafi said he is looking forward to the implementation of the agreement to help train the Kuwaiti horticulturalists.

Hailing the document, Ambassador Lewis said that cooperation in conserving the traditional crafts and creative skills highlights the deep-rooted relationship between both countries.

Both sides respect the history and culture of each other, and are keen on exchanging experience in various areas, she added.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).