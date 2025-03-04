London, UK – Sayyid Badr al Busaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister, met with David Lammy, the British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.

The discussions focused on the longstanding historical relations and the strategic partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Kingdom. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields of mutual interest, while underscoring the significance of the Omani-British Strategic Consultation Team in advancing these efforts.

At the political level, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues, emphasising the importance of diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation in addressing global challenges. They highlighted the necessity of joint action to resolve crises, promote peace, and support sustainable development through multilateral frameworks and effective partnerships.

The meeting was attended by H E Ambassador Badr bin Mohammed al Mandhari, Oman’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Her Excellency Dr Lianne Saunders, British Ambassador to Oman, and senior officials from both sides.

