Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq Tariq Al-Faraj stressed on Thursday the need to continue dialogue on issues of common interest between the two countries.

Ambassador Al-Faraj told KUNA that this took place during his meeting with Premier Al-Sudani in the capital Baghdad, where they discussed ways to enhance relations and cooperation in the economic and investment fields, along with vital others.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).