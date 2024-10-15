Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Mohsen Al Mandlawi, Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives of Iraq, to explore ways of enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two sides, on the sidelines of the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting also covered the friendly parliamentary relations between the two councils, with an emphasis on the importance of coordination and consultation during participation in regional and international parliamentary forums, particularly on issues of mutual interest, reflecting the vision of both countries' leaderships and the aspirations of their brotherly peoples.

Ghobash stressed the need to strengthen the historic, strategic, and brotherly ties between the UAE and Iraq and their peoples, while highlighting the importance of developing cooperation in various sectors, particularly in the economic and investment fields, to achieve mutual interests and sustainable growth.

Both sides underscored the significance of joint parliamentary cooperation through bilateral meetings, exchange of visits, and the sharing of parliamentary expertise and knowledge to serve national causes, Arab and Islamic issues, and to foster Arab solidarity and support for Arab causes, contributing to the security and stability of the region, especially through participation in international parliamentary forums.