President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

During the call, President Widodo expressed his appreciation for His Highness’ role in strengthening relations between the UAE and Indonesia over the years, thereby elevating them to a strategic level, particularly in developmental fields.

He also noted his pride in the fruitful cooperation he established with His Highness during his presidency, which has brought prosperity and growth to both countries and their peoples. He wished continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

In response, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked President Joko Widodo, as his second and final presidential term draws to a close, for his constructive role in enhancing the UAE-Indonesian relationship. His Highness wished him continued health, happiness, and success in the next phase of his life.

Both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the progress of bilateral relations across various levels and looked forward to further growth in the coming years, driven by the strong ties and shared values between the two nations.