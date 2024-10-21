Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met today in Abu Dhabi with Hélène Conway-Mouret, Vice President of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces Committee of the French Senate.

During the meeting, the two sides underscored the strong relations between the UAE and France and explored ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation.

Both parties emphasised the role of parliamentary diplomacy in bridging perspectives and coordinating on issues of mutual interest, particularly during international parliamentary events, contributing to global efforts in maintaining security and peace.

The talks also covered regional developments in the Middle East, with a focus on the UAE’s diplomatic, humanitarian, and relief initiatives aimed at alleviating crises and offering assistance to affected Arab communities.

Hélène Conway-Mouret praised the strategic partnership between the two nations across various fields and commended the UAE for its positive role and efforts on global issues, praising the country's comprehensive development and urban growth.

The meeting was attended by Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, and several FNC members.