Fahd Al-Otaibi, the Secretary of the Kuwait Society of Engineers, emphasized the Society’s commitment to collaborating with the private sector to create more job opportunities for Kuwaiti engineers, particularly those who have recently graduated, reports Al-Jarida daily. He highlighted that restructuring the employment center and engaging young engineers in their professional roles represent new initiatives aimed at achieving this objective and encouraging Kuwaiti engineers to pursue careers in the private sector.

Al-Otaibi’s comments were made during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Society’s Engineering Employment Center and Saud Al-Musaibih, Director of Financial Management and Personnel Affairs at One Facilities Management Company. The signing ceremony, attended by several male and female engineers, underscored Al-Musaibih’s commitment to ensuring the success of this cooperation and providing opportunities for Kuwaiti talents to work in various fields and specializations within the company.

The memorandum outlines mutual cooperation to contribute Kuwaiti national expertise to the labor market and enhance it with the skills of recent graduates. Both parties agreed on a strategic partnership and planned joint introductory workshops to familiarize engineers with the activities and goals of One Facilities Management in employment and facilities management fields. The Society will fully sponsor and support these initiatives. Additionally, the memorandum allows the Society’s employment center and the company to advertise job openings through the Society’s website and other agreedupon communication channels.

