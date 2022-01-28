UAE - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received David Hurley, the Governor-General of Australia, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two leaders discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Australia and exploring new opportunities in various fields.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.