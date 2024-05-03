Doha: The foreign merchandise trade balance, which represents the difference between total exports and imports, in March 2024 showed a surplus of QR17.6bn almost, i.e., a decrease of about QR3.6bn or 17.1 percent compared to March 2023, and a decrease by nearly QR0.5bn or 2.8 percent compared to February 2024 according to Planning and Statistics Authority data.

In March 2024, the total exports of goods (including exports of goods of domestic origin and re-exports) amounted to around QR28.5bn, showing a decrease of 7.6 percent compared to March 2023, and an increase of 1 percent compared to February 2024.

On other hand, the imports of goods in March 2024 amounted to around QR10.9bn, showing an increase of 13.2 percent compared to March 2023. and increase of 7.8 percent compared to February 2024

The year on year (March 2024 vs. March 2023) decrease in total exports was mainly due to lower exports of Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (LNG, condensates, propane, butane, etc.) reaching QR16.6bn (approximately) in March 2024, i.e. decrease of 12.7 percent, Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (crude) reaching QR5bn nearly, increase by 2.7 percent, and decrease in the Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (not crude) reaching QR2.5bn 2.9 percent.

In March 2024, China was at the top of the countries of destination of Qatar’s exports with close to QR5.8bn, a share of 20.2 percent of total exports, followed by India with almost QR4.4bn and a share of 15.3 percent, and South Korea with about QR4bn, a share of 14.1 percent.

