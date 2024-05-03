Riyadh: Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, has visited the Qatari Ministry of Industry and Trade where he held a meeting with the Minister of Trade and Industry of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, along with the Saudi Ambassador to Qatar, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, the Deputy Minister for Industry Affairs, Engineer Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah, and the CEO of the Saudi Export-Import Bank, Engineer Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint efforts to strengthen and develop bilateral relations in the industrial and mining sectors and explored new horizons for cooperation in various fields. They also reviewed industrial development plans in the Gulf countries.



The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EXIM Bank, Bandar Al-Khorayef, and the Minister of Trade and Industry of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the EXIM Bank and Qatar Development Bank. The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in the fields of export and import and explore investment opportunities of common interest.