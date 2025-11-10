Arab Finance: Canal Shipping Agencies (CSAG) reported a 58% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the company’s unaudited financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 9th.

Net profit after tax reached EGP 13.840 million in the three-month period ended September 30th, compared to a profit of EGP 33.326 million in the same period of FY 2024/2025.

The company’s revenue grew by 57% to EGP 46.793 million in Q1 FY 2025/2026 from EGP 29.824 million.

Canal Shipping is a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport that provides marine port services and shipping services to international commercial fleets.

The company operates four agencies, namely Asswan Shipping Agency, Assuit Shipping Agency, El Menia Shipping Agency, and Damanhour Shipping Agency.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).