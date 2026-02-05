SYDNEY: Asian stocks slumped on Thursday as concerns about ​the exploding costs of AI investment encouraged a rotation out of tech, while a renewed slide in silver squeezed leveraged positions that were already under water.

Google parent ⁠Alphabet reported solid results on Wednesday, but it was targeting capital expenditure of $175 billion to $185 billion this year, sharply above analysts' estimates. Shares swung wildly - down ⁠over 6% ‌at one point -before settling just 0.4% lower after-hours.

Investors have been rotating out of technology giants and into defensive stocks such as Walmart amid fears of AI disruptions to jobs. The recent selloff, triggered by a new legal tool from ⁠Anthropic's Claude large language model, has wiped out about $830 billion in market value since January 28.

Disappointing earnings results from Advanced Micro Devices didn't help either, with the chipmaker tumbling 17% overnight.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.7%, weighed by a 3.6% plunge in South Korea's KOSPI. Taiwanese shares lost 1.1% but financials and real estate outperformed.

Japan's Nikkei skidded 0.7%, while healthcare, real estate and utilities were ⁠all up.

"That increase in (Alphabet) capex was absolutely enormous," said ​Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG.

"At a time when everyone is hyper-sensitive and hyper-nervous about what's going on with the software companies, with what's going on with CAPEX and ‍AI valuations... I would have thought the reaction would be quite negative."

U.S. stock futures attempted a recovery early in Asia but that quicky lost momentum. Both Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 ​were last off 0.1%, while EURO STOXX 50 futures slipped 0.3%.

Bitcoin prices also tumbled 1.8% to $71,404, the lowest level since November 2024.

Much attention is on Amazon's results later in the day, as well as policy meetings from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank where rates are expected to be on hold.

SILVER TUMBLES AGAIN

Precious metals also dived on Thursday to snap two days of gains after an epic implosion last week saw them plunging from lofty record highs.

Silver tumbled 15% to $74.6 an ounce, just a touch above the recent low of $71.32. Gold also fell 1.8% to $4,863 an ounce.

The risk sensitive Australian dollar fell 0.4% to $0.6969, while the Kiwi also slipped 0.3% to $0.5984.

The Japanese yen was steady at 156.82 per dollar, after falling for four straight days ahead of a general election on Sunday where polls are tipping a decisive victory for Prime ⁠Minister Sanae Takaichi, endorsing her spending ambitions that have raised concerns about the nation's strained finances.

In ‌the Treasuries market, the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 2 basis points at 4.2595%. The U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January has been pushed back from its scheduled release on Friday to February 11 due to a four-day partial government shutdown that has now ended.

Oil prices fell on Thursday ‌after two straight ⁠days of gains as the U.S. and Iran agreed to hold talks in Oman on Friday, despite differences about the agenda.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell ⁠1.4% to $64.23 per barrel, while Brent crude futures also dropped 1.4% to $68.47 per barrel. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)