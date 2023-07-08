Turkish Airlines Holidays has launched in Qatar, marking a significant milestone for the holiday programme, a statement said Friday.

Turkish Airlines Holidays combines Turkish Airlines' air transportation, accommodation, and other travel services into one vacation package with its partner ERKA Group's technology and operation support.

This initiative aims to revolutionise travel planning by offering a dynamic and personalised platform which all travel services can be planned and booked conveniently online, it was explained.

Turkish Airlines Holidays rewards its customers with an opportunity to earn enough Miles&Smiles miles to issue an award ticket for their next trip.

There is an extensive range of travel options for passengers who purchase vacation packages from Qatar with 14 flights per week, connecting to 344 worldwide destinations and a selection of over 550,000 accommodation alternatives.

From holiday villages to resort hotels, city hotels to boutique hotels, a diverse range of accommodation options are offered.

Turkish Airlines chief marketing and sales officer Ahmet Olmuştur, said: “We are delighted to bring Turkish Airlines Holidays to the Qatar market. As Turkish Airlines, with our extensive global network, we aim to become a leading vacation package brand by offering exceptional services to our customers. Thus, travelers will have the opportunity to explore Türkiye and all the destinations Turkish Airlines flies to.”

ERKA Group CEO Serhat Kahraman, expressed excitement about launching Turkish Airlines Holidays in Qatar as its first foreign market. He stated, “We are thrilled that the Turkish Airlines Holidays project, initiated in collaboration with Turkish Airlines and ERKA Group in 2021, has commenced operations in Qatar. Our vision is to provide cutting-edge technological solutions for a global travel experience. By expanding into international markets, we aim to establish Turkish Airlines Holidays as a renowned brand, attract diverse tourists, and extend the tourism season in our country.” More information is available on www.turkishairlinesholidays.com.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).