Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s aviation sector continues to register vital growth in number of air passengers and aircraft movements. The latest preliminary airport transport statistics reveal a significant increase in October 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority on X stated that aircraft movements in October 2023 increased by 23.1 percent, totalling 22,686 flights, as compared to the same month in 2022. Total number of flight movements in October 2022 was 18,427.

It also reported that the number of passengers rose by 27.1 percent compared to October 2022, reaching more than 4 million passengers. In October 2022, Qatar reported over 3 million air passengers.

In the meantime, air cargo and mail indicated an increase of 10.2 percent to 213,398 tonnes in October 2023 compared to 193,686 tonnes in the same month last year.

However, in September 2023, air passenger numbers recorded a 26.1 percent rise, reaching nearly 4 million, compared to September 2022.

The report also remarked that the aircraft movement recorded a 23.3 percent increase in September 2023, which saw 21,778 flights, compared to 17,660 in the same time period in 2022.

Meanwhile, in the air cargo and mail category, an increase of 6.7 percent to 201,802 tonnes, compared to 189,081 tonnes in September 2022 was reported.

The country’s hosting of several events including Expo Qatar 2023 and other international conferences has majorly led to a significant rise in passengers visiting Qatar.

