MoI announces new services at Qatar Visa Centres

The procedures at QVC enable job seekers to complete the most important part of the visa process while they are in their country

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 10, 2024
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has launched new services with its Qatar Visa Centres (QVC). "Medical services for temporary work visas, medical test services for multiple entry work visit visas and vision test services for driving license applicants are now available at QVCs in six countries," Maj. Nasser Ali al-Khalaf, director of the Visa Support Services (VSS) Department, said while addressing an introductory seminar on new QVC services on Wednesday. The MoI official said the procedures at QVC enable job seekers to complete the most important part of the visa process while they are in their country. “These are in addition to reducing effort and time for them and facilitating the issuance of residency upon their entry into the country. At QVC, people wishing to work in Qatar must register their biometric data, sign employment contracts and undergo medical examinations,” al-Khalaf said.

Under the temporary work visa, the applicant is given a single entry and can stay up to 12 months based on the duration of the contract. The multiple entry work visit visas provide multiple entries with a stay period of up to 12 months based on the duration of the contract.

“In the context of QVCs’ operation, coordination has been established with relevant authorities (General Directorate of Traffic, Information Systems Department, and service providers) to electronically link external vision testing centres with the General Directorate of Traffic and driving schools and institutes. This facilitates the transmission of vision test data conducted for license applicants at Qatar visa centres abroad to the systems of the General Directorate of Traffic, driving schools, and institutes. The objective is to reduce effort and time for employers applicants (drivers) so that applicants do not need to undergo vision testing again in Qatar,” the MoI official explained.

The applicant (driver) has to electronically sign the Traffic Department declaration and pledge at QVC where his information is provided in a form.

Currently, QVCs are functioning in Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Philippines. Works to establish QVCs are under process in coordination with the competent authorities in Kenya, Indonesia and Tunisia.
