Visit Qatar CEO, engineer Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi, took part in the launch of Qatar Airways' new route to Hamburg, Germany on July 1. During a gala dinner, he highlighted the importance of the new route as it reinforces the ambition of the 2030 tourism vision to focus on 15 key markets.

The German market has notably increased as a source market since the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. German visitors to Qatar surged from 30,000 to 160,000 in a year. In May 2024, this number soared to 92,000, showcasing Qatar's rising appeal among European travellers. This new era of connectivity will result in welcoming more visitors from Hamburg and beyond to enjoy Qatar's unique offerings and renowned hospitality, a Visit Qatar statement added.

